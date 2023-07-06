‘Unbelievable’ player may not want to join Tottenham, they don’t have European football to offer

Leicester City forward Harvey Barnes may not want to join Tottenham Hotspur this summer as they can’t offer European football.

That’s according to The Daily Mail, which claims that Newcastle United and Eddie Howe are also keen to snap up Barnes this summer.

Spurs have already beaten Newcastle to the signing of James Maddison this summer as the Magpies switched their focus to signing Sandro Tonali.

Both clubs have been heavily linked with a move for Maddison’s former teammate Harvey Barnes.

Indeed, The Guardian claims that Newcastle are now leading the race to sign Barnes, ahead of the likes of Spurs, West Ham and Aston Villa.

And it seems that Barnes could be less tempted by a move to Tottenham due to a lack of European football.

Barnes may not want Spurs move

The Daily Mail reports that Leicester are hoping to sell Barnes for around £35 million this summer.

Spurs have expressed their interest in snapping up the Englishman, but the outlet notes they could be less ‘attractive’ to Barnes as they won’t be playing European football next season.

Of course, West Ham can offer the player Europa League football, while Villa also qualified for the Europa Conference League.

But Newcastle may just have the upper hand after booking their place in the Champions League.

Barnes has been lauded as an ‘unbelievable’ talent by Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp.

The 25-year-old netted 13 goals in the Premier League last season and was a standout performer in a struggling Leicester side.

But with Tottenham closing in on a deal to sign Manor Solomon, it would make little sense for the club to target another winger.

Spurs seem to have more pressing concerns in defence, with Wolfsburg’s Micky van de Ven and Bayer Leverkusen’s Edmond Tapsoba said to be of interest.

Of course, Tottenham may have already pipped Newcastle to Maddison this summer. But it would be a surprise to seem them rival the Magpies for Barnes.