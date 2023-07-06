Newcastle now leading the race between 4 PL clubs for ‘unbelievable’ player

The latest reports are suggesting that Newcastle United are currently leading the race for attacking winger Harvey Barnes.

According to The Guardian, Newcastle are at the front of the race between multiple clubs in signing Barnes this summer transfer window.

The other clubs interested are Aston Villa, Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham. Newcastle are apparently open to selling Allan Saint-Maximin in order to bring in a better attacking player like Barnes.

The report goes on to say that Leicester apparently wanted £50million but they may have to lower their price due to dropping into the Championship.

Photo by Andrew Kearns – CameraSport via Getty Images

Newcastle leading the race for Barnes

There is no doubting Barnes’ quality. He is a great Premier League winger. The “unbelievable“ talent was a shining light in the Leicester team despite them getting relegated.

The 25 year-old Englishman managed to score 13 goals in the Premier League last season. This made him the 12th highest scorer in the division.

It would be great for the Magpies to add some more attacking quality to the squad. Leading the race for Barnes shows how far the club has come.

A couple of years ago they were battling relegation. Now they are possibly beating teams like Spurs in transfer battles and also in the Champions League.

Photo by Plumb Images/Leicester City FC via Getty Images

This next season is huge for Newcastle. If they truly want to keep on battling near the top of the division then they need to make sure they sign top players.

They have already made a start on this by signing Sandro Tonali and if they were able to sign other players like Barnes then they are definitely going to be battling for the top six or the top four again.

The club is on a good trajectory, but there are a lot of good teams in the division and teams who are massively exceeding expectations.