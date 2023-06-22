Pundit Danny Murphy has been speaking about James Maddison and he believes the player could be a great signing for Tottenham.

With Tottenham bringing a new, more attacking manager to the club in Ange Postecoglou, it is no shock to see reports link them with a move for James Maddison.

The English international was one of few shining lights in an abysmal season for Leicester City which saw them get relegated from the Premier League.

The ‘unbelievable‘ player is clearly too good for the Championship and this relegation has seen Tottenham, as well as Newcastle reportedly try to prize the player away from the Foxes.

(Photo by Eddie Keogh – The FA/The FA via Getty Images)

Danny Murphy on James Maddison to Tottenham

It is no doubt very interesting to see where Maddison ends up. If he picks Newcastle, he will be playing in the Champions League next season. This could make it hard for Spurs to get him.

Danny Murphy was speaking on talkSPORT (24:00, June 21st, 2023) about Maddison. He said: “I think that [at Tottenham] is where he will be a star. They want to be lifted, they want to be entertained. They want a new hero.

"Maddison's numbers will always be high because he's so creative and so good on the ball. He's a wonderful technician and he does not mind failing.

His numbers with Leicester this season definitely proved that he is a great player who can change matches. Being able to score 10 goals and pick up nine assists in 30 Premier League appearances is a great tally. This is emphasised more when you see the poor season Leicester had.

Maddison would be a great creative asset for Spurs. If they are able to sign him, then he would be able to propel them up the division next season.