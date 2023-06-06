‘As soon as possible’: ‘Unbelievable’ Tottenham target wants to leave his club right away - journalist











James Maddison wants to leave Leicester as soon as possible according to Ben Jacobs.

Speaking on The Done Deal Show, Jacobs has been discussing Maddison’s future after he was relegated with Leicester, and he says that the midfielder wants to leave the Foxes right away.

The ‘unbelievable’ England international has just gone down, and he’s well aware that he’s likely to be off this summer.

Maddison doesn’t want to hang around amid links to both Tottenham and Newcastle, and Jacobs says that he wants to leave as soon as possible so he can get a full pre-season under his belt at his new club.

Maddison wants to move

Jacobs shared what he knows about Maddison.

“Newcastle have been intent on Maddison for quite some time, and what they bid last summer is now what Leicester want, if not slightly less. I fully expect them to be in the race. Spurs may go and progress this one, but we have to be cautious with them due to the uncertainty and change at the club. I don’t see Maddison going tomorrow, but the player would like to be at a new club as soon as possible so he’s settled for pre-season,” Jacobs said.

Get it done

If Tottenham and Newcastle are serious about signing Maddison then they should strike now and get this deal done.

Leicester are in the weakest position they’ll be in right now. They don’t have a manager, they need to sell and there have been no outgoings just yet.

Leicester are in a desperate position and the player himself wants to leave, this deal is there to be done.

Of course, with Spurs not having a manager or a Sporting Director in place, it will be difficult for them to get the ball rolling just yet, so perhaps Newcastle have an edge in this race.

Maddison is certainly a player to keep an eye on this summer.

