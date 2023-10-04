Ross McCormack delivers emphatic Archie Gray verdict as Leeds beat QPR

Leeds United cult hero Ross McCormack has praised Whites ace Archie Gray for his display in Wednesday night’s Championship encounter.

Daniel Farke’s Leeds ran out 1-0 winners over QPR at Elland Road, with Crysencio Summerville’s goal proving the difference.

The hosts were caught out playing from the back as the Whites pressed high and got their just rewards in the ninth minute.

Photo by George Wood/Getty Images

Georginio Rutter got the ball in space 25 yards out and duly squared a neat ball to Summerville, who clipped home a composed finish.

Leeds’ opponents went on to finish the game with ten men after Asmir Begovic was sent off for taking out Patrick Bamford late on.

Meanwhile, Gray delivered yet another outstanding display, looking confident in the middle of the park.

“Archie Gray is so composed,” McCormack said on BBC Radio Leeds – via BBC Sport – early on in the game.

“And I think that comes from coming through a footballing family. He doesn’t seem to be fazed by anything.

“The fans want him to do well here of course.”

Photo by George Wood/Getty Images

As the son of Andy Gray, the grandson of Frank Gray, and the great nephew of Eddie Gray, the Leeds connection is certainly very strong.

It beggars belief that Gray is just 17, yet playing like an established first-teamer and already looking almost too good for the second tier.

If he continues on this trajectory, he could well become a superstar with a huge career in the game.

“Very, very good,” wrote Leeds Live.

“The odd blind alley, but this was the Gray who spoilt us in August.

“Combative, read the game expertly, made big tackles, roamed forward and made things happen.”