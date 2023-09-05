Saudi club now trying to sign ‘unbelievable’ Arsenal player, his agents have flown out to complete deal

Saudi Pro League outfit Al Shabab have reportedly made their move to sign Nicolas Pepe from Arsenal this week.

That’s according to The Secret Scout, which claims that Pepe’s representatives have flown out to the Middle East to try and complete a deal.

Pepe’s future has been up in the air all summer after the 28-year-old returned from a loan spell with OGC Nice.

Photo by Catherine Steenkeste/Getty Images

The Ivory Coast winger was expected to leave Arsenal before the British transfer deadline slammed shut last week.

But a move failed to materialise for the out-of-favour forward. However, Arsenal could still offload Pepe this week as the Saudi Arabian and Turkish transfer windows remain open.

And a fresh report claims that Pepe is close to securing a move to the Middle East.

Saudi club move to sign Pepe

The Secret Scout reports that Pepe has received a proposal from Al Shabab.

It’s noted that Arsenal are looking for a fee worth around £2 million for the winger.

Indeed, Pepe’s agents have already flown out to Saudi Arabia to try and complete a deal.

Pepe arrived at Arsenal back in 2019 for a £72 million fee off the back of an impressive campaign with LOSC Lille.

Yet, it just hasn’t worked out for the winger in North London and he has been frozen out by Mikel Arteta.

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

While Arsenal are set to take a huge loss on the forward, it makes sense for him to move on before the end of this week.

There have even been suggestions that Arsenal could terminate his contract. But it would be beneficial for the club to at least pick up a small fee this week, with interest from Turkey and Saudi Arabia.