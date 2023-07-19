Kevin Campbell believes Arsenal winger Nicolas Pepe is an incredible talent, but it is extremely likely he will be sold in the coming weeks.

The Gunners signed the Ivorian for a then-club-record fee back in 2019. Unai Emery actually preferred Wilfried Zaha, but Pepe’s outstanding campaign in Ligue 1 convinced the Arsenal board he was the one. Sadly for him, Pepe’s time at the Emirates has been a disappointing one.

Campbell, however, still feels the 28-year-old Ivorian has the talent to deliver, but it won’t be at Arsenal.

Photo by Catherine Steenkeste/Getty Images

Kylian Mbappe aside, Nicolas Pepe was the best player in Ligue 1 in the season before he joined Arsenal.

The Ivorian was unbelievable for Lille, scoring 23 goals and providing 12 assists in all competitions in what was a truly sensational individual campaign.

Pepe became a wanted man in 2019, and despite interest from numerous clubs in Europe, Arsenal won the race to sign him for an eye-watering £72 million (BBC).

However, everyone can agree now that it wasn’t the greatest investment.

Campbell believes Arteta wouldn’t have signed Pepe if he was at the helm in the summer of 2019. The pundit, however, admitted the Ivorian has unbelievable ability and is an incredible talent.

He said on Highbury Squad: “Pepe, unfortunately, was an unknown quantity, who we hoped would be unbelievable.

“Maybe he wouldn’t have signed him because of what Mikel Arteta looks for in players, maybe we wouldn’t have signed him. Maybe we would have signed someone like Jack Grealish. That’s the difference.

But if Arteta was his first manager, then Nicolas Pepe would have had to do a lot more of that work he was trying to do just as he left when he was on loan and to get his game together.

“I don’t think he worked at his game enough or the transition from France to England didn’t come quick enough. He has got unbelievable ability and he helped Arsenal win an FA Cup under Mikel Arteta. His inconsistencies worked against him. Talent-wise, we know he has incredible talent.”

Photo by Charlotte Wilson/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

He’ll likely be sold soon

Nicolas Pepe is an incredible player on his day, but he’s extremely inconsistent. That’s why he has no future at Arsenal.

The Ivorian has not even returned to pre-season training yet and is not a part of the group that has travelled to the United States for the games against the MLS All-Stars, Manchester United and Barcelona.

All signs point towards an exit for Pepe, and Arsenal would love to make some money off his sale, with reports suggesting clubs in Saudi Arabia are interested in him (CBS Sports).

However, if a move cannot be arranged, there is a chance Arsenal will just tear up his contract and allow him to leave the club – just like they did with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Mesut Ozil and many others.