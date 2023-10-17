‘Unbelievable’: Ange Postecoglou shares what he loved about managing Celtic most

Ange Postecoglou is a manager who will always be welcomed back at Celtic Park with open arms. Despite the disappointment of losing him to Spurs, the Australian still holds a special place within the Hoops support’s hearts.

And that is unsurprising in when you look at what Postecoglou achieved from the shambles he inherited when he was hired in 2021.

However, the big Australian has moved onto pastures new and is enjoying a degree of success at his new club.

But in a recent interview, Postecoglou reveals he still has a lot of love for Celtic in his heart and shares what he enjoyed most about managing the club.

Postecoglou said [FourFourTwo print edition], “It means everything because even in the tough beginning the fans were the ones who stuck by us and by me personally. The only way you can repay that is to give them great memories, an experience that will stay with them.

“It was an unbelievable two years for me – I loved being manager of that club.”

Ange Postecoglou had an incredible bond with the Celtic support

The Celtic support were fiercely protective of their new gaffer when he first walked into the building. Derided by many sections of the Scottish (and English) media, Postecoglou’s straight-talking, no-nonsense attitude with the press instantly warmed him to the supporters.

Indeed, his brand of football helped and whilst the results at the beginning of his tenure were shaky, the short-sightedness of some in the media was putting pressure on the new Celtic gaffer.

MORE CELTIC STORIES

Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

However, the Celtic support were unwavering in their support of Ange. They could see what he was trying to do and that support from the stands was appreciated by Postecoglou at every single full-time whistle whether the game was at home or away.

And boy, did he deliver. Five trophies in two seasons, including a record-breaking eighth domestic treble meant that Ange left to join Spurs with the well wishes of every Celtic supporter.

It’s great to see that Ange has not forgotten Celtic whilst being entangled in the hustle and bustle of the English Premier League. After all, they were as good to him as he was to us and that bond between both looks like it will never be broken.

In other news, ‘Caused havoc’, ‘Lively’: Nations media react to ‘outrageous’ Celtic star’s international performance