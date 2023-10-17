‘Caused havoc’, ‘Lively’: Nations media react to ‘outrageous’ Celtic star’s international performance

There are thirteen Celtic players currently on international duty in this international break and whilst the Celtic fans don’t get to see all their heroes, it does give them the opportunity to keep an eye on how they fare against some of the world’s best players.

Callum McGregor has been tearing it up against Spain and the supporters will be able to watch him against France tonight and Gustaf Lagerbielke was also on target for Sweden last week in just his second appearance for Sweden at the weekend.

But now it’s the turn of Mikey Johnston. The Celtic winger has left Shay Given and Ireland manager, Stephen Kenny, in awe of his performance last night and it seems as though his nation’s media are also very impressed with him.

The Irish media are raving about Celtic’s Mikey Johnston

The Irish media’s reaction was one of joy at having watched the ‘outrageous‘ Celtic winger’s performance against Gibraltar.

The Irish Sun: ‘MIKEY JOHNSTON 8

Some good fortune with his goal but you have to be there to score! Ran at his marker at every opportunity and caused havoc during his 66 minutes of action.’

Buzz.ie: ‘Mikey Johnson – This will be a real confidence booster for the Celtic man, who is yet to see any action this season at club level. Got a bit of luck with his goal, but it was deserved. 7’

Irish Mirror: ‘Mikey Johnston 7 – Back in the team after injury and capped a lively showing with a goal.’

Balls.ie: ‘Mikey Johnston – 8

‘Making his first start for Ireland, Johnston looked to attack at pace whenever he got on the ball. He was rewarded for this with a goal just before the half-hour mark. although there was a hint of fortune after his initial shot hit off the post only to then rebound off him into the net.

MORE CELTIC STORIES

‘The Celtic man brought plenty of excitement whenever he got on the ball, jinking in and out through the opposition defence. On another night, he might have had a couple more goals before coming off in the 65th minute.’

Photo By Seb Daly/Sportsfile via Getty Images

So despite his lack of minutes for Celtic, Johnston is still able to turn on the style for his national side.

But, let’s be honest, it’s going to take a bit more work for the 24-year-old winger to get into Brendan Rodgers‘ side compared to the Irish national team.

Stephen Kenny’s side have been struggling for results and need a creative spark, which Johnston can give for them, but it’s whether he can do it better than Daizen Maeda or Luis Palma is what will determine if he’s good enough to get picked for Celtic.

But for now, Johnston can enjoy his moment in the media spotlight because despite his lack of minutes for Celtic, he deserves the accolades coming his way after his recent form for the Republic of Ireland.

In other news, Celtic now want to sign £12m player who even Jude Bellingham struggles against