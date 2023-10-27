‘Unbelievable’: Ange Postecoglou says Tottenham player who he’s only picked once is unreal in training

Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou has claimed that Fraser Forster is unbelievable in training every day.

Spurs have had a fantastic start to the new season, and Postecoglou deserves enormous credit. Everyone at the club seems happy now, even those who don’t play regularly. Forster is one of them, and the Tottenham boss seems to be a big fan of him.

Photo by Tom West/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Ange Postecoglou says Fraser Forster is ‘unbelievable’ in Tottenham training

Tottenham signed Fraser Forster on a free transfer from Southampton last year.

The Englishman, who has been praised by Lionel Messi, was always only going to be a backup at Spurs. He was Hugo Lloris’ understudy last season, and he’s currently playing second fiddle to Guglielmo Vicario.

That, however, hasn’t dampened Forster’s spirits in training. He apparently still gives it his all every day, and Ange Postecoglou seems to be a big admirer of that.

Speaking about the goalkeeping situation at Spurs, Postecoglou said, as per Football London: “Rob [Burch, goalkeeping coach] has created a great environment.

“Vic has the fortune of training with guys like Fraser [Forster] who is in unbelievable training, his attitude, work ethic, his quality, it will raise Vic’s quality as well.

MORE TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR STORIES

“Young Brandon Austin is improving all the time. And he has got a legend of the club and one of the greatest goalkeepers ever beside him.”

Photo by James Williamson – AMA/Getty Images

Forster has only played once this season

Players who spend more time on the bench than not aren’t always happy.

We’re sure Forster would love to play more too – he has been given just one opportunity by Postecoglou this season. However, the veteran knows his role, and he seems to be doing everything he can to help the keepers around him behind the scenes.

Vicario, who Postecoglou says is in training every day, needs an experienced player to help guide him in his first-ever season in England.

Forster’s ‘unbelievable’ training standards must have had a positive impact on the Italian.