Ange Postecoglou says one Tottenham player comes in and trains even on his day off

Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou has revealed that Guglielmo Vicario reports to training every single day – he trains even on his days off.

Spurs have had an amazing start to the season so far. The likes of James Maddison and Son Heung-min have been incredible, as has Vicario, whose signing really has been a transfer masterstroke.

Ange Postecoglou praises Tottenham’s Guglielmo Vicario

Tottenham signed Guglielmo Vicario from Italian side Empoli in the summer, and not many people really knew who he was.

There were a lot of concerns about the signing, but it has to be said that Vicario has proven all his doubters wrong with an incredible start to the season.

The 27-year-old has played every game for Tottenham in the league so far and has kept four clean sheets. He has pulled off multiple outstanding saves, and he is one of the biggest reasons why Spurs are on top of the Premier League table right now.

Ange Postecoglou, unsurprisingly, is delighted with Vicario, and he has now revealed that the Italian is always at Hotspur Way to train – even on his off days.

The Aussie said, as per Football London: “I saw Vic as a person, a) as a goalkeeper who had outstanding attributes. And after speaking to him as a person I thought that he will fit in perfectly because he did not come trying to prove a point. He came here to be the best goalkeeper he could possibly be.

“He comes in every day wanting to improve and he has got great self-belief but at the same time a humility around him and he wants to work hard every day. He is in here every day and if we have a day off he is the one player who comes in to do something.

“And when you have people like that coupled with his attributes as a goalkeeper, they give themselves a good chance to be successful and to fit in comfortably.”

Vicario is one of the signings of the season

Tottenham have a number of players who have performed incredibly well this season.

James Maddison is viewed by many as their standout player, while Son Heung-min is firing all cylinders in Harry Kane’s position up top. Yves Bissouma is one of the best midfielders in the league right now, while Destiny Udogie and Micky van de Ven have both been incredible.

However, we think Vicario deserves special praise for how well he has done this season. He is a truly brilliant goalkeeper and a massive upgrade on Hugo Lloris.

If Tottenham go on to achieve something special this season, Vicario will have played a key part.