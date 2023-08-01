‘Unbelievable’ £55m star rules out PL return this summer with Newcastle keen to sign him

Raphinha has ruled out the idea of leaving Barcelona to return to the Premier League this summer, with Newcastle United keen on signing the Brazilian in this window.

That is according to a report from Sport, which notes that the winger is hoping to kick on after a promising first year at Camp Nou.

Photo by Eric Alonso/Getty Images

Raphinha arguably had a much better first season at Barcelona than many will give him credit for. The 26-year-old scored 10 goals and provided 12 assists for Xavi’s side in all competitions.

Newcastle target Raphinha rules out leaving Barcelona

There had been speculation that Manchester City could offer him the chance to return to England one year after his £55 million move to Catalonia. Foot Mercato recently claimed that Manchester City wanted Raphinha as a replacement for Riyad Mahrez.

Photo by Eric Alonso/Getty Images

But it seems that Newcastle are also admirers. Sport reports that the Magpies wanted the attacker in this window. However, Raphinha has no intention of leaving Barca this summer and wants to become an even more important player in the coming campaign.

Of course, it has not been an easy window for the Magpies. They have made two marquee signings with the additions of Sandro Tonali and Harvey Barnes. But they also had to sell Allan Saint-Maximin to enable them to bring in Barnes.

Therefore, it was always going to be difficult to sign someone like Raphinha. Barcelona would have surely wanted at least all of their money back before letting him leave.

But he would have been an ‘unbelievable‘ signing for Eddie Howe’s side. So it will be very interesting to see whether Newcastle continue to track him over the coming months.