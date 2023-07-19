Manchester City now eyeing ‘unbelievable’ winger one year after his £55m PL exit; contact made

Manchester City would be keen on signing Raphinha if Riyad Mahrez leaves the Etihad Stadium this summer.

That is according to a report from Foot Mercato, which suggests that there has already been contact between Txiki Begiristain and Deco about a possible deal.

Photo by Eric Alonso/Getty Images

Riyad Mahrez could get the chance to leave the Champions League winners in this window, with interest coming from the Saudi Pro League.

Manchester City want Raphinha

It remains to be seen if a deal is agreed. But it would appear that Manchester City have identified a potential replacement, with Foot Mercato claiming that they want Raphinha.

Photo by Eric Alonso/Getty Images

Raphinha has previously wanted to stay with Barcelona. But once again, the Catalan giants need to move players on in this window. So a big-money bid for the Brazilian will surely leave them with food for thought.

Similarly, it is hard to imagine Raphinha not being tempted by the chance to move to Manchester City. He actually did quite well in his first season at Camp Nou – certainly, better than many will give him credit for.

But it was in the Premier League where he really made a name for himself. He was ‘unbelievable‘ during his time with Leeds. Many Whites fans will suggest that he was the main reason the club actually stayed up one year ago.

Barcelona paid £55 million for the winger last summer. So it would not be a shock if they were looking for a similar amount if they were to let him go in this window.

Mahrez has been an outstanding signing for City. However, his influence has been on the wane more recently.

Raphinha meanwhile, should be coming into his peak. So he could be a really exciting addition.