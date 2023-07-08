‘Unbelievable’ 26-year-old emerging as West Ham’s most likely Rice replacement

A move to sign Juventus midfielder Denis Zakaria as a replacement for Declan Rice at West Ham United is advancing.

That’s according to journalist Toby Cudworth, who was speaking on the Talking Transfers Podcast.

It looks like the news that Declan Rice will be leaving West Ham will be confirmed imminently.

The 24-year-old had his medical tests at Arsenal yesterday according to Fabrizio Romano.

David Moyes’s side are set to make a huge profit on their captain, with a £100m deal agreed.

Although the structure of the transfer means West Ham won’t receive all of that money immediately, they do need to move quickly this summer to replace him.

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Cudworth has suggested that a deal to bring Denis Zakaria to West Ham is now advancing.

The ‘unbelievable’ midfielder already has Premier League experience after spending last season on loan at Chelsea.

Stamford Bridge was a difficult environment for anyone to thrive in last year.

The Swiss international will be hoping he can make a better impression at the London Stadium if a move does go through.

Zakaria move to West Ham advancing

Speaking about how West Ham plan to replace Declan Rice, Cudworth said: “[Rice] is undergoing his medical at Arsenal, expect that deal to be completed within the next 24 hours should all go to plan.

“That means West Ham have got a load of money to spend. OK, they haven’t received all of that Rice money up-front but they do need to replace him.

“Plenty of wiggle room in the transfer market and strengthening clearly needed as West Ham are in next season’s Europa League.

“They’re looking at a raft of defensive midfielders, the one that’s advancing a little bit further is Denis Zakaria of Juventus.

“He spent last season on loan at Chelsea, didn’t get much of a look in there, but West Ham exploring a loan deal with a potential option to buy for him.

“He would align as more of a Tim Steidten signing, he’s West Ham’s new technical director.

Photo by Chris Lee – Chelsea FC/Chelsea FC via Getty Images

“He spent a lot of time in Germany and of course Zakaria made his name at Borussia Monchengladbach.

“West Ham looking at him, Edson Alvarez is also still an option and they’re looking at Harvey Barnes.”

A move for Zakaria advancing already shows West Ham have spent the time negotiating over Declan Rice wisely.

Moyes won’t want to spend too long in pre-season without a player who will have to play such a key role going into next season.

Stepping up to replace Declan Rice is likely a near-impossible task for any player.

Denis Zakaria will have his work cut out but if he succeeds, will immediately gain the support of the West Ham faithful.