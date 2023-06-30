West Ham United are busy striving to strengthen David Moyes’ squad in the summer transfer window and their deal to sign Juventus midfielder Denis Zakaria is now close.

That is according to Calciomercato, which reports that intermediaries are hard at work trying to conclude the negotiations for Zakaria. West Ham are pushing hard to see the 26-year-old return to the Premier League. While Juventus are eager to see the Swiss star leave for good.

Zakaria spent the 2022/23 season on loan to Chelsea but was unable to secure a permanent move to Stamford Bridge. He enjoyed some impressive performances whilst in west London. Yet the 49-cap international only featured in seven of the Blues’ matches and started in five.

Photo by Harry Langer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

West Ham and Juventus move closer to agreeing on Zakaria’s transfer

Juventus are now hopeful of selling Zakaria this summer for around €18-20m (£15.5-17m) to fund their transfer plans. West Ham are also hopeful of signing the midfielder with the aid of intermediaries. Outside agents are negotiating the move and are close to an agreement, too.

The margin between West Ham and Juventus’ valuations of Zakaria is moving rapidly closer with both keen on the transfer. TuttoJuve reported earlier in the week that West Ham’s offer for Zakaria’s transfer was worth around €15m (£13m). But Juve were fixed on €20m (£17m).

TuttoJuve further noted that RC Lens also hold an interest in Zakaria and may offer Juventus €15m (£13m), as well. Les Sang et Or believe the Swiss has lots to give at the Stade Bollaert-Delelis as they now prepare to enter the Champions League after finishing second in Ligue 1.

Photo by FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP via Getty Images

Zakaria will hope for a better time in England than he had at Chelsea

Lens risk missing the boat with West Ham and Juventus now moving closer to an agreement on Zakaria’s transfer. Moyes and the 26-year-old will also hope the Swiss star enjoys a better time in England this time around. His time at Chelsea was often spent outside of their squad.

Scarce outings in the Champions League, the FA Cup and the EFL Cup took Zakaria to a total of just 11 games for Chelsea. He further only played for 599 minutes across all competitions with the Blues. But Mason Mount still called Zakaria ‘unbelievable’ in Europe last November.

Zakaria impressed Mount after a goalscoring display against Dinamo Zagreb during his sole start in the Champions League. It also proved to be the midfielder’s only goal with the Blues. The Geneva native further failed to offer an assist over his predominantly deep-lying outings.