‘Unbelievable’ 23-year-old Tottenham star has now outrun every player in the Premier League this season

Tottenham Hotspur fans may be surprised to hear that Dejan Kulsevski has now got the best running stats in the Premier League this season.

The Spurs man tops the distance covered across all games thus far in the league and boasts the record in a single match.

Photo by Luke Walker/Getty Images

The stats come via the Premier League and Kulusevski is said to have now run 47.07km across four games.

Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes and Arsenal’s Declan Rice are in second and third place respectively.

Moreover, the Swede’s 13km against Bournemouth earlier in the season is the record ahead of Manchester City’s Bernardo Silva and Rodri.

Pertinently, no other Tottenham player appears in the top 10 on either list.

Therefore, Kulusevski is certainly doing everything he can do to impress his new Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou.

Kulusevki’s place is under increased pressure this season given the arrivals of Manor Solomon and Brennan Johnson.

And despite neither of those two preferring a role on the right, Spurs’ options are very versatile across the board.

Tottenham’s Kulusevski has the best running stats in the Premier League

‘Unbelievable’ Kulusevski has of course been away with Sweden over the break.

And despite Sweden 3-1 defeat to Austria in their final game, Kulusevski had an excellent individual performance.

Photo by Christopher Lee/Getty Images

Kulusevski and Tottenham now return to face Sheffield United in the Premier League on Saturday.

And with the Swede looking almost certain to start once again, Postecoglou will rest assured that he’s got a willing runner on the wing.

There’s a ton of optimism and excitement around Spurs right now and the club will hope they can prove fans right on the weekend.

And although Kulusevski was a signing that precluded Ange Postecoglou, he does embody everything his new manager wants at Tottenham.

Bravery, creativity and being a very hard worker.