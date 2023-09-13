Five key passes, one assist: £26m Tottenham player was quietly outstanding despite international defeat last night

Tottenham Hotspur winger Dejan Kulusevski put in a brilliant display for Sweden last night, despite suffering a defeat against Austria.

Sweden fell to a 3-1 defeat at home to Ralf Rangnick’s side but Kulusevski impressed off the right-hand side.

The 23-year-old has enjoyed a promising start to the campaign under Ange Postecoglou, having netted once in four Premier League appearances.

Kulusevski is still getting to grips with a new system at Tottenham, but he’s produced two encouraging displays on international duty over the past week.

Photo by Michael Campanella/Getty Images

Indeed, the former Juventus man bagged a goal on Saturday as Sweden thrashed Estonia 5-0.

And judging by the statistics alone, he was one of Sweden’s best players in the defeat to Austria on Tuesday evening.

Kulusevski impresses for Sweden

According to WhoScored, Kulusevski was Sweden’s joint-best performer on the night as he picked up a 7.4 rating for his display, alongside Viktor Gyokeres.

The winger provided an assist late on in the game as he set up Emil Holm for what turned out to be a late consolation.

Kulusevski made five key passes on the night while completing three out of four dribbles attempted.

Photo by Michael Campanella/Getty Images

Kulusevski has proven to be a brilliant creative outlet for Tottenham after joining on an initial loan deal from Juventus back in January last year.

Spurs opted to make the deal permanent for a fee worth around £26 million this summer, even after he struggled under Antonio Conte last season.

But there have been signs that Kulusevski is getting back to his brilliant best and a couple of positive displays for Sweden will only help in terms of his confidence.

The Swede has started in every single game under Postecoglou so far this season and will be hoping to build on a promising start to the season as Spurs face Sheffield United on Saturday.