Liverpool youngster Bobby Clark is expected to be involved against Leicester City in the EFL Cup next week.

A report from the Liverpool Echo has shared more details after the club’s Under-21s faced Morecambe in the EFL Trophy.

Barry Lewtas’s side came away with a 3-0 win over the mid-table League Two team.

Mateusz Musialowski, Calum Scanlon and Bobby Clark all scored before half-time in a comfortable game for the Reds.

It was an impressive performance from a crop of youngsters Liverpool have very high hopes for.

16-year-old centre-back Carter Pinnington received plenty of praise from his manager after the match, while several players in the side have been involved with the first team recently.

Photo by Nick Taylor/Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Scanlon, Clark and James McConnell were all given opportunities under Jurgen Klopp during pre-season.

Clark is now expected to be involved in the Liverpool squad for the EFL Cup next week which is a nod to his excellent form over the past few months.

He’s impressed in the competition before and was even given a chance to shine in the Champions League last season.

Liverpool youngster Clark expected to play in EFL Cup

Clark scored a deflected effort on Tuesday night and the report states that, ‘the expectation now will be for him to be involved in the League Cup’.

The ‘unbelievable’ midfielder undoubtedly has a big future ahead of him.

He was given plenty of opportunities in pre-season, scoring against next week’s cup opponents Leicester City.

The 18-year-old already has four goal contributions in three games from midfield which will be making Klopp take notice of his performances.

However, Clark faces serious competition from several other young players for a place in the side.

Photo by Nick Taylor/Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

He’ll be hoping to replicate Stefan Bajcetic’s rise into the first team but faces a tougher task playing in the eight role.

As well as current starters Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister, Curtis Jones, Harvey Elliott and new recruit Ryan Gravenberch are fighting for minutes.

Clark will need to take his opportunity in the cup when Liverpool play next week.

If he can put in a show-stopping performance, there’s no reason why Klopp might not hand him more opportunities, especially in the Europa League.