Unai Emery wants Arsenal star Emile Smith Rowe at Aston Villa











Aston Villa have reignited their interest in Emile Smith Rowe, with Unai Emery keen to be reunited with the Arsenal star this summer.

That is according to a report from talkSPORT, who suggest that the Villa hierarchy are ready to back Emery in the market after a superb start to life with the club.

Emery has guided Villa into the conversation for the top-four in the Premier League having taken over when they were on the periphery of the relegation battle.

Aston Villa eyeing Emile Smith Rowe

Reports have recently suggested that Aston Villa want Reiss Nelson. But it would appear that he is not the only Arsenal player on Emery’s radar.

According to a report from talkSPORT, Villa are also keen on Emile Smith Rowe. It comes nearly two years after the Villans actually bid for the attacking midfielder – offering up to £30 million at one stage.

At the time, it seemed laughable that Villa were targeting Smith Rowe. The attacking midfielder had shown what he could do in the Arsenal first-team. Villa meanwhile, had just finished in the bottom-half of the table.

Now however, it arguably does not seem as farfetched. Unfortunately, Smith Rowe has barely featured for Mikel Arteta’s side in their push for the Premier League title. He has been injured. And he has since struggled to push ahead of the likes of Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and Martin Odegaard in the pecking order.

Arsenal would surely love to keep him for as long as possible. And with a Champions League return on the cards, they will want to build a stronger squad.

But Villa may be able to offer a clearer path to the first-team for Smith Rowe. And a move would see the 22-year-old work with Emery again.

Arteta has previously labelled Smith Rowe an ‘incredible‘ player. It would be a real statement if Aston Villa could now lure him away from his boyhood club.