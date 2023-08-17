Unai Emery now wants to sign an ‘upgrade’ on £16m Aston Villa starter

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery is now considering bringing in an upgrade for right-back Matty Cash this summer.

That’s according to journalist Tom Collomosse, who was speaking about Villa’s potential transfer business for the Daily Mail.

It’s been a good summer transfer window for Aston Villa despite their poor start to the Premier League season.

Moussa Diaby, Pau Torres and Youri Tielemans all look like very astute signings.

However, two big injuries in the past week could potentially force Villa back into the transfer market.

It appears as though Nicolo Zaniolo is on his way to Villa Park from Galatasaray to replace Buendia.

The Italian has only been in Turkey for six months but had a great time in the Super Lig.

Bringing in a centre-back might also be on the agenda after Tyrone Mings awful injury suffered against Newcastle.

However, Emery is also considering bringing in an upgrade for Matty Cash at right-back.

The £16m defender didn’t have his best campaign last year but needs competition after the departure of Ashley Young.

Emery considering upgrade for Cash

Writing in the Daily Mail, Collomosse said: “The priority at the moment is to replace Emi Buendia, who had a serious knee injury last week.

“They should conclude a deal for the Italian attacker Nicolo Zaniolo very soon, on an initial loan from Galatasaray.

“As for the right-back, I think that Unai Emery will want to upgrade on Matty Cash and if he can do so this window, he will.”

Matty Cash has been very good during his three seasons at Villa Park, although his 2021/22 was his best.

He recorded four goals and three assists that year but managed just a single assist in an injury-hit campaign last year.

It’s unfair to judge a right-back purely on his attacking numbers, but Villa’s performances didn’t drop off when he was out of the side for Ashley Young last season.

It will be interesting to see who Emery considers to be an upgrade on Cash if they do re-enter the transfer market.

Putting more pressure on the Polish international should also raise his performance as well.