Romano says Aston Villa will try to clinch ‘wonderful’ signing right after Zaniolo

Aston Villa have enjoyed a fruitful summer on the transfer front and could soon have two more players through the door.

The Villans are on the verge of announcing Nicolo Zaniolo, who is in Birmingham to undergo medical tests at Villa.

We’ve all known that Zaniolo has been Villa-bound for a few days now.

However, the Villans now seem to be pushing for a second signing in quick succession.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Villa are going to try to seal the signing of Marcos Acuna by Thursday.

The transfer insider took to Twitter on Wednesday evening with news on both Zaniolo and Acuna.

Our view

At the time of writing, Villa were yet to announce the signing of Zaniolo.

However, barring some catastrophic late turn of events, it’s all-but done.

Not only that, but a second player could come through the door at Villa in Acuna.

With Lucas Digne seemingly no longer in Emery’s plans, it’s important for a replacement to come in.

And Acuna is a good shout for Villa.

The 31-year-old is a ‘wonderful‘ player with extensive experience at the highest level, who Emery knows well.

He boasts an impressive medal haul, including from the 2022 World Cup and the latest Europa League.

Photo by Ahmad Mora/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Acuna also assisted Sevilla’s opening goal against Manchester City in the UEFA Super Cup on Wednesday.

The Spaniards are reportedly demanding around £13million for the left-back, so he’s not particularly pricey either.

This deal seems to be heading in the right direction so let’s see how things proceed. It looks likely it’ll happen.