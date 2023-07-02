Unai Emery actively trying to sell ‘exceptional’ £17m Aston Villa player this summer

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery is now looking to sell Brazil playmaker Philippe Coutinho this summer.

A report from the Daily Mail has suggested that the 31-year-old could be heading out of the door at Villa Park.

There’s plenty of excitement around Aston Villa right now.

After their 3-0 defeat to Fulham at Craven Cottage last season, there would have been concerns about facing a relegation battle.

The club acted quickly to sack Steven Gerrard and brought in Unai Emery as his replacement.

It was a stroke of genius, with the Spaniard somehow guiding Villa to a 7th-place finish and a spot in the Europa Conference League.

Photo by Neville Williams/Aston Villa FC via Getty Images

Emery and the new president of football operations Monchi are now preparing a squad to compete on domestic and European fronts.

They’ve already completed the free transfer of Belgian international Youri Tielemans.

However, Emery is now looking for a way to move Philippe Coutinho out of Aston Villa.

His involvement in the side diminished as the season progressed and now the £17m attacking midfielder could be looking for a new club.

Emery wants Coutinho to leave Aston Villa

The report from the Daily Mail suggests that ‘the Spanish duo [Emery and Monchi] are looking to get rid of players signed under previous managers that aren’t a fit for Emery’s system such as Philippe Coutinho and Marvelous Nakamba, who is on the verge of returning to Luton on-loan.’

Described by Brazilian international Roberto Firmino as ‘exceptional’, Coutinho’s time at Villa hasn’t gone to plan since his initial loan move was made permanent.

He scored five goals and provided three assists in his first six months at the club.

This convinced Steven Gerrard to sign his old Liverpool teammate on a permanent basis.

However, he played fewer minutes last season and managed just a single goal in seven league starts.

Photo by Neville Williams/Aston Villa FC via Getty Images

Coutinho currently earns £125,000-a-week so it’s clear to see why Emery wants to move him on from Aston Villa.

Those funds could be better used on players that Emery believes can make a difference next season.

For example, a certain Villarreal centre-back is unlikely to be a cheap addition as he edges closer to completing a move to Villa Park.