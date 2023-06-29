‘Advancing’: Aston Villa look set to sign ‘special’ European Cup winner – Romano

Aston Villa have been heavily linked with defender Pau Torres this summer and Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on Pau Torres.

Reports have suggested that Torres is a top target for Aston Villa. Unai Emery has worked with the player before at Villarreal. The two won the Europa League together.

Unai Emery did amazing things with Villa last season. They managed to qualify for the Europa Conference League. With West Ham winning the competition, Villa fans will be hoping their club can do the same.

With Europe and more fixtures next season, it is no shock to see them try to sign some big talents to improve their squad.

Photo by David S. Bustamante/Soccrates/Getty Images

Aston Villa look clear to get Pau Torres

If Aston Villa were able to sign Torres. It would be a huge statement of intent and it would show that the owners are ready to back Emery.

Fabrizio Romano has been able to provide a big new update on Villa’s pursuit of the centre-back. The journalist reported: “Aston Villa are advancing in talks to sign Pau Torres. Deal not completed yet but progressing to key stages between the two clubs.

“Bayern decided to go for Kim as priority and Villa now pushing to sign Pau — as Unai Emery wants him”

This is great news for all associated with Villa. They look close to signing a big talent and this will massively improve their team next season.

The ‘special‘ La Liga defender, who is also a Spanish international, will add some much-needed European experience to the side.

It is a big campaign next season for Villa. They need to make sure they have a top squad in order to compete at a high level in the Premier League and Europe.