Tyreece John-Jules says £120k-a-week Arsenal man is completely different to what the media say











Arsenal youngster Tyreece John-Jules has said that teammate Granit Xhaka is completely different to how the media describe him.

Speaking on The Beautiful Game Podcast, John-Jules was asked about some of his Arsenal teammates.

The 22-year-old forward was out on loan at League One side Ipswich Town.

Unfortunately, he picked up a hamstring injury halfway through the campaign that ruled him out for the rest of the season.

He played 17 league matches before picking up the issue, scoring three times.

Ipswich went on to earn promotion back to the Championship, scoring 101 goals in the process.

The England under-21 international will have been frustrated not to have contributed more to an exceptional season at Portman Road.

However, John-Jules said that one Arsenal teammate he could rely on for help was Granit Xhaka.

The £120,000-a-week midfielder was always ready to give him advice on and off the pitch.

He believes this is in contrast to his reputation among the media.

John-Jules on Arsenal teammate Xhaka

Asked about his relationship with the experienced midfielder, John-Jules said: “I speak to him sometimes.

“He is a leader, especially on the pitch he will help you and talk to you. If you have done something wrong he will let you know but in a good way.

“He’s not a bad guy, that people paint him out to be, he’s the opposite in fact, he’s a really nice guy.

“He’s a big leader and a big part of Arsenal’s success.”

John-Jules unfortunately won’t be able to rely on Xhaka’s advice at Arsenal for much longer.

The Swiss international looks set to leave the club this summer, with Bayer Leverkusen his most likely destination.

He’s arguably had his best season in an Arsenal shirt this campaign and will leave the club on a high.

John-Jules may also be considering his long-term future at the club too.

With Gabriel Jesus, Eddie Nketiah and Folarin Balogun all ahead of him in the pecking order, his first-team chances appear to be limited.

He’s already been sent on loan five times during his Arsenal career.

This summer might be the right time for John-Jules to follow Xhaka’s example and leave Arsenal permanently.

