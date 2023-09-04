Tyler Morton and Curtis Jones loved news about 18-year-old Liverpool youngster yesterday

Exciting Liverpool youngster Kaide Gordon took the latest step in his return to full fitness at the weekend.

The 18-year-old posted on social media after making his first competitive appearance in more than a year and a half.

It was a brilliant weekend for all those at Anfield, with the first team recording an important 3-0 win over Aston Villa.

New signing Dominik Szoboszlai scored his first goal for the club while Mohamed Salah put any speculation about his future behind him by finding the back of the net.

There was also a poignant moment in the second half as Jarell Quansah made his competitive home debut in defence.

Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images

Liverpool’s academy has produced plenty of stars in recent years, with Curtis Jones starting the match and Stefan Bajcetic sitting on the bench.

Another Liverpool youngster who will be hoping to return to first-team action soon is Kaide Gordon.

The 18-year-old made his senior debut in January 2022 in the FA Cup against Shrewsbury before coming on in the Premier League a week later.

However, a pelvic injury ruled him out for more than 18 months after just a few appearances for Derby County on loan.

He’s now getting back to full fitness which is excellent news for everyone at the club.

Gordon steps up return to action at Liverpool

Liverpool’s Under-21s faced Middlesbrough yesterday and unfortunately fell to a 4-1 defeat.

However, Gordon was introduced after 75 minutes for his first appearance since February 2022.

Posting on Instagram, Gordon said: “After 19 months out felt so good to be back out there with the boys many more to come.”

Fellow youngster Tyler Morton called him a ‘starboy’, while another academy graduate Curtis Jones was delighted with the news.

© 2023 INSTAGRAM FROM META.

Everyone at Liverpool will hope Gordon can return to his best after such a long spell on the sidelines.

Another youngster has emerged on the right wing since his injury in the form of Ben Doak.

The Scot is very highly regarded and has featured in every matchday squad so far this season.

Photo by Nick Taylor/Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Gordon will be concentrating on getting back to full fitness before worrying about his place in the senior squad.

Once he’s 100% again a loan would make the most sense but it was a very important moment for a player who’s had to wait a long time to return to action.