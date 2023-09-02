Klopp says Liverpool have an ‘incredible’ young forward in their ranks

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has waxed lyrical about Anfield academy talent Ben Doak.

The 17-year-old has already made six competitive senior appearances for the Reds.

Doak is in and around the first team, making one Premier League appearance so far this season.

Photo by John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool signed him from Celtic in March 2022 for a compensation fee of around £600,000.

Described by James Milner as having ‘absolutely incredible’ abilities, Doak is one of Liverpool’s most exciting youngsters.

Klopp sung Doak’s praises to the Reds media team ahead of the Premier League trip to Aston Villa.

The Liverpool boss was speaking about his side’s transfer business this summer and how he had to use younger players off the bench.

I think everybody loves it when Ben Doak is coming on and when he’s having his minutes in all these kind of games.

“When I look at it before we start the game and you look at the line-up and, yes, the options on the bench were in the last weeks now a bit young but even that is great,” said Klopp.

“I think everybody loves it when Ben Doak is coming on and when he’s having his minutes in all these kind of games.

“Stefan is back in full training. So yes, we got younger, but we had to. We are lesser experienced but that’s normal. But we are full of desire. I love this team.”

Our view

Klopp has never been afraid to utilise younger players for Liverpool senior matches.

We’ve seen this over the years, with so many academy stars featuring in cup games.

Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Even if the players don’t become established first-team stars, the experience is always invaluable.

Doak looks like a particularly amazing talent.

To get into double figures for senior Liverpool appearances before even turning 18 is quite a feat.