Tyler Adams sends message on Instagram to Weston McKennie

Leeds United midfielder Tyler Adams is very pleased to have international teammate Weston McKennie at Elland Road.

The pair lined up alongside each other in midfield at the World Cup, and now have the opportunity to do so in the Premier League.

Adams took to Instagram last night to congratulate McKennie on his move.

The 24-year-old sealed an initial six-month loan deal yesterday, taking the number 28 shirt.

Leeds have an option to make the move permanent in the summer, but it will set them back £30m.

McKennie now has six months to prove he’s worth that fee, and help Leeds avoid another relegation scrap.

Adams sends McKennie message after Leeds move

On Instagram, Adams posted a collage of pictures of the pair together, alongside the message: “Different jersey, same vibes. Eh up”

McKennie replied to his new club teammate, simply saying: “Let’s get it.”

Leeds sold Mateusz Klich to MLS side D.C. United this month, and needed an additional player in midfield.

Jesse Marsch’s side have spent heavily this month, breaking their transfer record for Georginio Rutter.

Max Wober has bolstered their defence, and Leeds may not be done in the market yet with 24 hours remaining.

There could be outgoings too, with Jack Harrison being linked away from the club.

