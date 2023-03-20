Two Tottenham players withdraw from international duty with injuries, 29-year-old has just become vice-captain











Tottenham Hotspur pair Ben Davies and Richarlison have now withdrawn from international duty with injuries.

The news, shared via BBC Sport and Football London, will add further misery to a Tottenham side who suffered last-minute heartbreak on Saturday.

What should have been a comfortable victory for Spurs ended in a frustrating draw.

Tottenham were leading 3-1 against Southampton going into the closing moments.

However, Theo Walcott and a controversial James Ward-Prowse penalty earned the Saints a late point.

Antonio Conte had to adapt his side early in the game, after losing Richarlison in the opening minutes.

The Brazilian forward was in tears as he left the pitch, and was consoled by Harry Kane and Son Heung-min.

Ben Davies didn’t reach half-time, and was the fourth player to be substituted due to injury in the match.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

He was replaced by Ivan Perisic, who went on to score his first goal for the club in the second-half.

Tottenham will hope they don’t lose Davies and Richarlison for any league action.

However, the pair will be disappointed not to be joining up with their respective international squads.

Tottenham pair Davies and Richarlison withdraw from international duty

The news that Ben Davies will be even more gut-wrenching having just been made vice-captain.

Wales begin their European Championships qualifying campaign this week, travelling to Croatia before hosting Latvia.

After such a disappointing World Cup campaign, Davies and Wales will want to bounce back well.

Richarlison’s absence is less important than Davies’s, as the Tottenham forward is only missing a friendly against Morocco.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

However, his reaction to being substituted suggests it may be a more serious injury than he would like.

The 25-year-old is still searching for his first league goal for Tottenham.

Given Son Heung-min and Dejan Kulusevski’s shaky recent form, Conte won’t want to lose another forward option before the end of the season.

Although he’s a less glamorous player, if Davies is unavailable when domestic football restarts, that could be a much bigger loss.

The defender has been one of the few consistent players in Tottenham’s side this season.

He’s performed admirably when player either as a centre-back or left wing-back.

Show all