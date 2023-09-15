Two Tottenham players send messages to James Maddison after winning Player of the Month at Tottenham

James Maddison has been rewarded for his fine start at Tottenham by winning the Premier League Player of the Month award.

Maddison has been outstanding since signing from Leicester and has made an explosive start to life as a Spurs player. Indeed, such has been his impact, that Ange Postecoglou has even made him part of his leadership group.

And clearly, after posting about his award on his Instagram page, Maddison was congratulated by a number of teammates and fans.

Emerson Royal and Manor Solomon send message to Jame Maddison on Instagram

Maddison is clearly loving life at Tottenham at the moment and it seems he’s made an impression on his teammates as well.

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

And after England teammate Jude Bellingham left a comment on his post, both Emerson and Solomon were in there as well to congratulate the midfielder.

Taking to the comments on Insta, both Solomon and Emerson clearly felt the Tottenham new-boy fully deserved his award.

CR.@Madders (META, Instagram) – Emerson and Solomon message to Maddison

Maddison has already got off the mark both in terms of goals and assists for Tottenham this season.

And with a winless Sheffield United to come tomorrow, Maddison could well be in line for another big day.

More to come

It’s great to see James Maddison rewarded for his fine form with this from the Premier League. However, there is likely to be even more to come from him in the coming months.

Maddison has made a fantastic start to life as a Spurs player and he has made a mockery of the club missing Harry Kane so far.

If he can continue to improve and stay fit, then Maddison could be in for a huge season. Indeed, come Euro 2024, he might even be considered an undroppable for Gareth Southgate’s side.