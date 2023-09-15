Jude Bellingham now sends message to James Maddison after news out of Tottenham today

James Maddison has won the Premier League Player of the Month award for August after a superb start to his Tottenham career.

Maddison has rattled in the goals and assists and become a key man in the Tottenham squad already. He is already part of the leadership group under Ange Postecoglou and looks a steal at £40m.

And after posting about his latest individual success on Instagram this afternoon, players have been lining up to congratulate him, including a certain Jude Bellingham.

Jude Bellingham sends message to James Maddison after POTM award

Clearly, Maddison is a popular figure both at Tottenham and in the England camp. And having caught up with the England boys over the last few weeks, star player Bellingham made sure he was quick to send congrats to Maddison.

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

Moving into the comments on Maddison’s post, Bellingham offered up a short three-word reaction to the award.

Jude Bellingham message to James Maddison CR. @Madders (META, Instagram 2023)

Maddison will be hoping to continue his fine form when Tottenham take on Sheffield United this weekend.

The Blades have yet to win a game this season but have come close to taking points off both Manchester City and Nottingham Forest, before drawing 2-2 with Everton.

Great times for England

The fact that the likes of Bellingham are so quick to congratulate the likes of Maddison on awards like this just shows how close this England group is right now.

So while Maddison’s form is great news for Tottenham, in terms of the international stage, it’s brilliant for the Three Lions.

Jude Bellingham is obviously developing into something of a leader within the England camp and Maddison will, deep down, love to see the Madrid star commenting.