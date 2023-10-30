Two Tottenham players ‘really annoyed’ Crystal Palace fans this weekend

Journalist Alasdair Gold has now been recalling a moment that happened between Tottenham Hotspur and Crystal Palace on Friday.

Speaking on his YouTube Channel, Gold mentioned a moment when two Tottenham players were really angering the Palace fans.

The journalist said that Guglielmo Vicario and Cristian Romero were frustrating the home crowd with their realisation that they could simply waste time late on.

Gold said that the Tottenham duo realised that the Palace players won’t press so far up the pitch and they could pass the ball at will.

And although Spurs did end up conceding a late goal, it seems the tactic wasn’t misplaced in seeing out the game.

Gold said Tottenham’s back line were really angering Palace fans

Recalling the incident, Gold said: “There was a lovely moment where Vicario and Romero were just passing the ball back and forward to each other.”

“It was late on in the game and Palace had decided that they were going to press but only in certain areas and not go all the way up to Vicario.

“It was really fascinating because there was a point where Romero and Vicario just realised, ‘We’re 2-0 up at this point and they’re not going to come and challenge us, let’s just pass the ball back and forward’.

“That’s the point of playing the way Postecoglou wants them to play, and this is Hodgson obviously told his players not to go all the way up.

“Because the moment you bring one or two players out to do the pressing that high up, Spurs get around you and you’re suddenly outnumbered and that’s the beauty of it.

“But then the crowd were getting really annoyed with their players because they’re thinking, ‘Why are you not going up there, why are you not getting the ball?’ and they were getting more and more frustrated.”

Gold thought Postecoglou would be pleased with his Tottenham players against Palace

Tottenham are now showing a certain level of maturity in their performances of late.

And a blossoming partnership between Micky van de Ven and Romero seems to be at the heart of the improvement.

Therefore, it’s no surprise that van de Ven is getting so many plaudits right now.

Robbie Mustoe has claimed that the Dutch defender is going to be an ‘absolute star’ in the future.

And it would seem that Spurs do now have the foundations for a very successful era ahead.

Moreover, Alasdair Gold may now have to get used to Tottenham frustrating opposition fans, like they did at Palace, as they continue their upwards trajectory.