Two Saudi Arabian clubs are now working on deal to sign £34m Liverpool player

Two clubs from Saudi Arabia are now trying to work on a deal to sign Liverpool star Mohamed Salah.

That’s according to journalist Rudy Galetti, who spoke to Give Me Sport about the Egyptian legend.

Despite Liverpool’s disappointing campaign last season, Mohamed Salah was still fantastic.

It says a lot about how good Salah has been that scoring 19 league goals and providing 12 assists is considered a below-par season.

He’s been consistently brilliant throughout his time at Anfield and has been one of the main reasons for their success under Jurgen Klopp.

However, as is the case with many top players around Europe, interest from the Middle East is growing.

Two Saudi Arabian clubs are now reportedly keen to sign Salah from Liverpool.

The likelihood of Klopp allowing him to leave this summer must be incredibly small.

However, the money involved in the deals with Saudi Arabian clubs this summer could give the Reds a difficult decision to make.

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Galetti said: “For sure, he’s attracted the attention of Saudi Arabian clubs.

“Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal, at the moment, are the clubs that have shown the greatest interest in Mohamed Salah.

“Contacts are in progress and both clubs are trying to understand if there is room for negotiation.”

The £34m forward is still absolutely essential to the way Liverpool play.

Although Jurgen Klopp has plenty of attackers to choose from now, none have reached the same level as Salah.

New signing Dominik Szoboszlai is capable of playing on the right wing but is a very different player to the Egyptian.

It would take a monumental effort from any Saudi Arabian club to convince Liverpool to sell Salah.

Liverpool’s squad needs investment and selling Salah would certainly fund that.

However, it would be so difficult to replace the 31-year-old that it feels like a non-starter.

Klopp has insisted Salah is still committed to Liverpool despite missing out on the Champions League next season.

He’ll be hoping the Premier League Golden Boot winner can be a key part of helping the Reds return to Europe’s biggest competition.