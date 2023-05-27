Jurgen Klopp on the future of £350k-per-week Liverpool star











Jurgen Klopp has been speaking about Liverpool star Mohamed Salah and he has provided an update on whether he will stay at the club.

Liverpool finished fifth this season and missed out on a place in the Champions League. This would have definitely been a shock for those associated with the club as they have typically been battling for the Premier League title.

Mohamed Salah has been a key player for the club. He signed a new contract last summer. With Champions League football not at Anfield next year, the world-class player tweeted out about how ‘devastated’ he was.

It has been reported this season that the attacking player had become interested at the idea of a move away from Liverpool this summer.

(Photo by John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Jurgen Klopp on Salah Liverpool future

The ‘extraordinary’ star, who is currently on £350,000-a-week at Liverpool, has had a good season. It hasn’t been his best campaign but he has still managed 19 goals and 11 assists in the Premier League. The fact this isn’t his best shows how good he is.

Klopp was recently speaking about the Egyptian and provided an update on his future, via Fabrizio Romano. He said: “Mo loves being here at Liverpool, for sure. If ever a player would come to me and says, ‘We didn’t qualify for the CL, I have to leave’, I’d drive him to another club. It is not the case with Mo — not at all”

This is amazing news for the club and supporters will be over the moon. The former Premier League Golden Boot winner, who has won the title and the Champions League with the club, is a key player.

With younger prospects also being signed, his experience is something that helps them massively. Salah has achieved so much at Liverpool, and he will definitely go down as a legend once he does leave the club.

No doubt he will be trying his best to make sure Liverpool are challenging for the title next season and qualifying for the Champions League.

(Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Show all