Two managers still in the race for Tottenham job despite Arne Slot talks











Rudy Galetti has claimed that Ruben Amorim and Luciano Spalletti remain ‘fully in the race’ for the Tottenham Hotspur job, despite talks with Arne Slot.

Tottenham are facing a crucial summer ahead as they bid to replace both Antonio Conte and Fabio Paratici while attempting to convince Harry Kane to stay in north London.

Spurs are making progress in terms of landing Conte’s successor as they have seemingly stepped up their interest in Slot over the past few days.

Fabrizio Romano claims that talks between Feyenoord and Slot’s agent took place yesterday to discuss a potential fee for his exit.

But Italian journalist Rudy Galetti has told GiveMeSport that both Sporting CP’s Ruben Amorim and Napoli boss Luciano Spalletti remain in the frame for the Spurs job.

Amorim and Spalletti still in the race for Tottenham job

Galetti shared an update on Tottenham’s search for a new manager.

“Ruben Amorim, together with Luciano Spalletti, as we have seen, is fully in the race for the Spurs job,” he said.

“The current Sporting manager in terms of the idea of play and tactical model would be seen as a choice of continuity compared to today.”

Amorim has impressed during his spell at Sporting CP and he seems like a good fit for Spurs.

Indeed, 90 Min claimed earlier this week that Spurs have contingency plans in place in the event their move for Slot falls through, which includes the 38-year-old boss.

As for Spalletti, he’s led Napoli to their first Scudetto since 1990 this season. But his future in Naples is uncertain.

There is a ‘real possibility’ that the 64-year-old could end up leaving as the Serie A champions are already exploring their options, according to Romano.

Of course, Slot seems to be Tottenham’s favoured choice at this stage and they will be hoping to push that move over the lines.

But the likes of Spalletti and Amorim are good options to fall back on for Spurs, with both managers enjoying success at their current clubs.

