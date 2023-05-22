Tottenham not ruling out 38-year-old manager despite Arne Slot advances











Tottenham are keeping a number of names in reserve in case their pursuit of Arne Slot ends up falling flat.

Slot is looking more and more likely to become the new Spurs manager. Reports today have suggested an official approach is coming from Spurs, while Slot himself has also told Feyenoord he will go if offered the job.

However, according to 90Min, Tottenham have contingencies in place. And one of those contingency plans is Sporting Lisbon manager, Ruben Amorim.

Photo by Octavio Passos/Getty Images

Tottenham still considering Ruben Amorim

90Min reports that while Slot is the main choice for Tottenham, they are still keeping a couple of names on their list just in case.

Amorim is one of those names, while Luis Enrique is also still being considered by Daniel Levy.

The 38-year-old Amorim has impressed during his time in Lisbon. He is widely considered one of the best up and coming coaches in Europe and Tottenham are admirers.

For now, though, it looks like Slot is going to be the man they turn to.

Should the move for Slot hit the buffers, though, then Amorim can expect a call. The Portuguese coach has apparently said he won’t be leaving Lisbon any time soon. But a concrete offer and big money could well change things.

Decisions are being made

It’s pretty clear that Daniel Levy and Spurs are nearing the end of their search here. But it will also be of note to Spurs fans that they have a few irons in the fire.

Slot has obviously emerged as the one Levy wants. But the likes of Enrique and Amorim remain solid second options.

Tottenham fans probably can’t wait for this season to end in all honesty. They need a reset, a new manager, and some new players.

Whether it be Slot, Amorim, or Enrique, it seems a new dawn is needed at the club and the sooner that can begin, the better.

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images