'Tremendous' teenager expected to be included in Arsenal squad v Brighton











Arsenal are preparing to face off with Brighton today as they look to keep their faint hopes of a title push alive and well.

The Gunners know that anything other than a win will surely hand the title to City. Pep Guardiola’s men face Everton today themselves before Arsenal even kick off.

Mikel Arteta has a few selection headaches to contend with as well. Oleksandr Zinchenko is the latest to be injured, and while he was seen training this week, he is expected to miss out.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Arsenal to call up Reuell Walters

According to a report from Football London this morning, Zinchenko’s absence is likely to see the inclusion of a young defender on the bench.

Reuell Walters, 18, is expected to be that man. The talented teenager has already been in and around the first-team picture this season and was in the squad to face Manchester City a few weeks back.

Walters is expected to get the nod if Zinchenko isn’t able to play. Leaving Walters out completely would see just Rob Holding available on the bench in terms of defenders.

Lauded as a ‘tremendous‘ young talent, there is a belief within Arsenal quarters that Walters is very much being prepped for first-team action by Arteta.

TBR’s View: Big chance awaits

While Walters won’t be getting a start today, this is still a big chance for him. The teenager is clearly impressing behind the scenes and it won’t be long before he’s getting minutes.

Walters is a big unit and has an athletic presence about him. On the eye, he seems perfect for the Premier League and it’s no wonder Arteta is a big fan of him.

Brighton will represent a stern old test for Arsenal today. But if the Gunners can wrap things up early, then we might just see Walters get on and continue the fine work of the Arsenal academy in recent years.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images