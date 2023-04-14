Arsenal prepping Reull Walters to become first-team regular











Arsenal are becoming more and more well known for their production of young players and Reuell Walters could be the latest to emerge.

Walters has been included in the first-team picture already this season after impressing at London Colney and is expected to be part of the future under Mikel Arteta.

And according to The Athletic, Walters is indeed being fully prepped for the first-team now by Arteta and his coaching staff.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Growing

The Athletic reports that the Arsenal coaching staff have been hugely impressed by Walters this season behind the scenes.

Walters, who is still just 18, is an imposing defender who looks set for a career at the heart of the defence.

And after impressing with his footballing ability, The Athletic reports how the youngster has recently had quite the growth spurs, leading to the Arsenal coaching staff looking to accelerate his development.

Walters will be looking to make a big impression between now and the end of the season. And with a big pre-season also not that far ahead in the future, the teenager has a big chance it seems.

Mikel Arteta has shown faith in a number of Arsenal youngsters this season. Notably, he gave a 15-year-old Ethan Nwaneri his debut earlier this season.

TBR’s View: Reuell Walters can save Arsenal fortunes

Developing players from inside the club is massive at any level and Arsenal seem to be hitting the nail on the head when it comes to their own development.

Reull Walters certainly looks like having all the attributes to be a success. The growth spurt mentioned is a massive plus as well, given so many players can ofter struggle physically.

For Arteta, it’s a bonus he’s getting a player like Walters come through. In the days of huge sums being spent in the market, bringing quality through is needed.