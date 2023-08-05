Tottenham Hotspur were heavily linked with a move to sign Randal Kolo Muani this summer, but the Frenchman has now reportedly agreed to join PSG.

Spurs are still at risk of losing Harry Kane this month. Bayern have made a huge bid to sign him, and the Germans apparently believe a deal can be struck over the weekend.

If Kane leaves, Tottenham will need to sign a replacement, and Kolo Muani would be great. However, Sky Sports Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg has claimed on X/Twitter that he wants to join PSG instead.

Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images

Tottenham target Randal Kolo Muani wants to join PSG

Tottenham fans must be sick of the Harry Kane transfer saga now.

There’s speculation about the Englishman’s future in every single window, but the chances of him leaving this month are higher than they have ever been before.

Bayern seem confident they can sign Kane in the coming days. If that happens, it would be a massive blow for Ange Postecoglou’s side, who will be losing their best player.

Tottenham will then need a top-quality striker to fill Kane’s boots, and journalist Sacha Tavolieri claimed last month that Eintracht Frankfurt’s Randal Kolo Muani is Spurs’ ‘priority’ target.

Sadly for Tottenham, Sky Germany’s Plettenberg has now revealed that Kolo Muani wants to join PSG and has even agreed personal terms with the French champions.

The journalist tweeted: “Randal Kolo Muani & @PSG_inside, there’s a verbal agreement in principle now! Kolo Muani has decided to join #PSG!

“He wants to leave @Eintracht this summer! He has already informed the bosses – confirmed and as first via RMC. Eintracht boss Krösche has always demanded €100m. For the player’s management, it’s not realistic. Poker has started!”

TBR View:

Tottenham need to make a decision on Harry Kane right now.

There are just over three weeks left in the window and the longer they let this drag, the less likely they will be able to replace him with a top striker if he ends up leaving.

Kolo Muani is an incredible talent. He scored 23 goals and provided 17 assists in all competitions for Frankfurt in his debut campaign last season, which is a truly sensational return.

He would’ve been a fine replacement for Kane, but it doesn’t look like Tottenham have much of a chance to sign him anymore.