Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy refused to respond to Bayern Munich’s latest offer for Harry Kane last night, and the German bosses are far from happy.

The Bundesliga champions are desperate to sign Kane from Spurs. After two failed bids, they came back in with a third offer worth around €100 million (£86 million) with add-ons yesterday and gave Levy until midnight to respond.

In typical fashion, the Tottenham chairman refused to say yes or no last night, and Bayern chiefs are not happy. However, the Germans apparently still feel everything can be ‘handled’ this weekend, claims Fabrizio Romano in his Daily Briefing.

Photo by Suhaimi Abdullah/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Bayern Munich think they can still sign Harry Kane from Tottenham this weekend

If there’s one man you don’t want to demand things from in football, it’s Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy, but that’s exactly what Bayern did yesterday.

The German champions bid for Harry Kane and set a deadline at midnight for an answer.

It’s well past midnight now and Levy has given no answer yet, and Romano has claimed that Bayern bosses are not happy with the Spurs chairman.

However, the journalist claims Bayern still feel everything can be ‘handled’ over the weekend, which suggests that they think a deal can still be struck to sign him.

Romano wrote: “In the morning, Bayern presented to Tottenham their final proposal for the player, a package of around €100m with some add-ons. This is an important offer for a player with just one year remaining on his current contract.

“The bosses at Bayern wanted an answer to their new bid by midnight on Friday, but it never came, which has left the people in Munich not happy with Spurs chairman Daniel Levy. They remain confident of getting a deal done and will insist on bringing Kane to Germany.

“The conversation remains ongoing as of tonight and Bayern feel it can be handled over the weekend, but they are still waiting for Daniel Levy’s answer regarding the bid. At the moment, the reality is that the deal is still on but of course, it’s one to follow hour by hour.”

Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

TBR View:

Bayern have always seemed confident about signing Harry Kane, but this does feel like a case of now or never.

We all know how difficult it is to negotiate with Levy. He was never going to respond to Bayern’s offer by midnight yesterday, and it looks like the Germans found that out the hard way.

However, if Romano is to be believed, it’s not over yet. Bayern still feel they can get the ‘fantastic‘ England international, which is worrying news for Tottenham fans.

It will be interesting to see what will happen in the next 24-48 hours.