Tottenham Hotspur players have been left confused by one decision Daniel Levy made after sacking Antonio Conte.

A report from The Telegraph has outlined the key decisions made at Spurs over the last month.

After a promising start to the campaign, Tottenham’s season has quickly unravelled.

Antonio Conte had Spurs playing pragmatic football to begin with, and was delivering plenty of wins.

However, once the results started to suffer, fans became impatient with his rigid and uninspiring style of football.

The Italian appeared to quickly lose interest, and it became clear he wouldn’t sign a new deal at the end of the season.

A furious outburst after their draw with Southampton was the final straw, and Conte was sacked by Tottenham chief Daniel Levy.

With plenty of names thrown into the mix about who could take over, Levy next decision wasn’t what the Spurs squad expected.

Tottenham players confused by Levy decision after Conte sacking

The report from The Telegraph suggests that, ‘the Spurs squad were puzzled that [Ryan] Mason had not been put in temporary charge immediately after Conte’s exit and the former midfielder has agreed to take control despite being initially overlooked by Levy.’

Cristian Stellini was given the task of leading Spurs back into the Champions League, but that has spectacularly backfired.

A humiliating 6-1 defeat to Newcastle United was the final straw, and his very brief time in charge was ended yesterday.

Ryan Mason has now been given the chance to manage the side once again.

He was put in temporary charge when Jose Mourinho was sacked, and now has six games to make an impression.

Levy should have really given Mason the Tottenham job as soon as he sacked Antonio Conte.

Stellini was never going to change anything drastically from what Conte was doing given how long they’ve worked together.

The squad looked uninspired throughout his short tenure, and unable to put into practice whatever tactics he was trying to implement against Newcastle.

Ryan Mason now has to work out how to beat Manchester United in the next 48 hours.

Anything but a win, and their Champions League hopes are almost certainly over.

