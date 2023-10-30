Tottenham’s Micky van de Ven thought £20m Leeds player was on fire this weekend

Tottenham Hotspur’s Micky van de Ven reserved some special praise for Leeds United’s Crysencio Summerville after this weekend.

Despite being quite busy with Spurs, van de Ven couldn’t help but notice how superb Summerville was against Huddersfield Town.

The Dutch under-21 international scored two goals against Leeds’ rivals and ran the show alongside Daniel James.

Summerville then proceeded to upload a selection of photos to Instagram of his Leeds success of late.

And his former Dutch youth teammate was one of the first to praise the winger.

Van de Ven simply replied with a fire emoji, befitting of Summerville’s scintillating form at Leeds.

And it would therefore appear that the Tottenham man is keeping a keen eye on Leeds’ fortunes in the Championship this season.

Daniel Farke’s side now sit third in the table after their 4-1 victory and will be looking ahead to the automatic promotion spots.

Although, the nine point gap to Ipswich Town in second place is already looking formidable.

And a trip to Leicester City on Friday may prove to be something of an issue, too.

Van de Ven must think Leeds are lucky to have Summerville

If Leeds are to secure a result against Leicester this week, they will need £20m Summerville on top form.

The winger is arguably the sides’ first name on the team sheet under Farke right now.

However, one defender has gone slightly under the radar in his contributions of late.

Sam Byram produced some outstanding numbers in his 60 minutes against Huddersfield on the weekend.

And many fans will now feel that the likes of Byram and Pascal Struijk are as crucial as any of their forwards.

A tie between Leicester and Leeds is a massive game for the Championship, and you’d expect that van de Ven may be tempted to tune in and watch Summerville’s side.

Leeds’ team is likely to pick itself for the weekend, although there seemingly will be a late decision made over on-loan Tottenham defender Joe Rodon, even if initial reports are positive.