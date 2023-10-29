4 key passes, 5 duels won: ‘Brilliant’ Leeds player went under the radar against Huddersfield

Whilst other players will steal most of the headlines following Leeds United’s brilliant win against Huddersfield Town, Sam Byram deserves a lot of credit.

Byram played 60 minutes against Leeds’ rivals and was substituted with Daniel Farke’s side 4-0 up.

Photo by George Wood/Getty Images

The outstanding Daniel James and Crysencio Summerville will rightfully receive their share of the praise, but Byram might go under the radar.

Although incredibly versatile, Byram was once again playing out of position for Farke at left-back as he often has this season.

And via Sofa Score, Byram was able to deliver some superb numbers in his 60 minutes.

As well as his defensive endeavours, Byram was very effective with the ball, making four key passes and completing 91% of his passes overall.

Moreover, Byram was also able to win five duels, make four clearances and complete two interceptions as Leeds overcame Huddersfield.

A very positive day for Daniel Farke’s team, particularly after they were frustrated against Stoke City.

And it certainly shouldn’t be a coincidence that Summerville’s return to the XI coincided with such a result.

The winger has been outstanding in his minutes this season and is looking so crucial to any promotion push.

Byram strengthened his case as Leeds’ signing of the season against Huddersfield

Of course, with all of the summer additions considered, Sam Byram must be close to the top of the list for Farke.

There were some reservations over a permanent signing of the 30-year-old in the summer but he has now been crucial.

Photo by George Wood/Getty Images

Junior Firpo’s prolonged absence has left a gaping hole for Leeds at left-back, one that Byram has filled admirably.

And he’s not the only Leeds defender that has been impressing.

Liam Cooper was full of praise for Pascal Struijk’s efforts against Huddersfield Town yesterday.

Of course, Cooper is having to watch Struijk captain Leeds whilst he is stuck on the sidelines right now.

And whilst Daniel Farke is hoping that an injury to Joe Rodon is only minor, Cooper may be needed in the coming games.

It was a great day to get things back on track for Leeds against Huddersfield, and they have stumbled across a gem in ‘brilliant’ Byram this year.