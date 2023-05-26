Tottenham's latest manager target is 'very similar' to Antonio Conte











Tottenham Hotspur are now reportedly interested in Fiorentina boss Vincenzo Italiano, a manager who has been compared to Antonio Conte.

It has been almost two months since Spurs parted ways with Conte. Daniel Levy has been working hard to find a replacement since, and Arne Slot seemed to be the chosen one. Sadly, he rejected them and decided to stay at Feyenoord.

Now, a new name has emerged from the rumour mill – Vincenzo Italiano.

Photo by Giuseppe Maffia/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Tottenham manager target Vincenzo Italiano is very similar to Antonio Conte

After Slot snubbed Tottenham and announced he’s staying at Feyenoord, the rumour mill has linked Spurs with numerous managers. Italiano is the latest one.

Gianluca Di Marzio reported yesterday that the 45-year-old Fiorentina manager, who will enter the final year of his contract this summer, is the latest name on Tottenham’s list.

Italiano has been at Fiorentina for two years now. His side finished seventh last season, but they’ve dropped down to 11th this time around.

However, he is highly regarded as a manager in Italy, and La Viola captain Cristiano Biraghi thinks he’s just like a certain manager that Tottenham fans may have heard of, Antonio Conte!

Biraghi said in November 2021, as quoted by Football Italia: “Italiano has already given this team a new identity, he is like a hammer and he is very demanding.

“He always wants to raise the bar and in this respect, he is very similar to Conte.”

Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

TBR View:

Tottenham parted ways with Antonio Conte almost two months ago, and it would make no sense whatsoever to appoint a manager who’s just like the Italian.

Italiano is a decent manager, there’s no doubt about that, but should Spurs really be looking at someone whose side will likely finish in the bottom half of the table this season?

We don’t think so and we’re sure many Spurs fans will be of the same opinion.

It will be interesting to see what will happen in the coming weeks, but if Spurs pursue a move for Italiano, they could end up in the same position this time next year.

Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images

Show all