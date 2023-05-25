'He is on Tottenham’s list': Spurs eyeing 'stupendous' 45-year-old manager - journalist











Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly turned their attentions to Vincenzo Italiano after being snubbed by Arne Slot.

Spurs looked like they were making good progress over the Feyenoord manager, but that came to an end on Thursday.

Slot confirmed that he would be staying at his club, leaving managerless Tottenham reeling once again.

Photo by Dennis Bresser/Soccrates/Getty Images

Now, Gianluca Di Marzio has spoken to Sky Italia about Italiano’s future at Fiorentina, and linked him with Spurs.

The Italian journalist’s comments were transcribed on Fiorentina.it and relayed by Sport Witness on Thursday.

“It’s inevitable that he will end up in the crosshairs of big clubs like Napoli.” said Di Marzio.

“If De Laurentiis were to bet on Italiano, I would find it normal.

“I know he is also popular abroad. He is on Tottenham’s list.

“Many say that Italiano has a €10m clause, but there is no release clause to release him from Fiorentina.”

‘Modern, swashbuckling manager’

Italiano is a new name on Tottenham’s managerial list, but he’s certainly a good shout for the Lilywhites.

The 45-year-old has enjoyed a rise to prominence over the last few years in Italy.

As per Get Football News Italy, Italiano’s ‘massive overperformance’ with Spezia in 2020-21 saw Fiorentina take a chance on him.

The Viola finished a lowly 13th in Serie A in 2021, but the following season, Italiano steered them to seventh and the Europa Conference League.

Italiano did so despite the shock of losing Dusan Vlahovic to Juventus mid-season.

Although Fiorentina have struggled again this season and look set for a mid-table finish, they’ve made the Conference League final.

Photo by Giuseppe Maffia/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Tottenham can expect a ‘modern, swashbuckling manager’ capable of playing ‘stupendous’ football in Italiano, as per GFNI.

Let’s see what happens in the coming weeks. Spurs certainly need some good news coming from somewhere and a good managerial appointment early on would help out massively.