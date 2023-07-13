Arsenal potentially signing Declan Rice and Tottenham securing the services of James Maddison will likely be the two most exciting transfers in North London this summer, but nobody really expected them to be training together this week.

Spurs signed the Englishman from Leicester City in a £40 million deal at the end of last month. He is an incredible addition to Ange Postecoglou’s side, and he’ll take them to the next level.

Arsenal‘s answer to Tottenham’s big signing is likely to be Rice. The Englishman is expected to join them in the coming days for a record fee, and he will be amazing for them as well.

Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Arsenal-bound Declan Rice spotted training with Tottenham’s James Maddison

Arsenal fans are really annoyed that the Declan Rice deal hasn’t been made official yet.

It has been over a week since West Ham gave the Englishman permission to undergo his medical and agree personal terms with the Gunners ahead of a move to the Emirates (The Athletic).

As Arsenal fans continue to wait, Rice is having a training camp on his own. Yesterday, we told you about how the 24-year-old was spotted alongside Rafael Leao, Joao Cancelo and Bruno Fernandes.

Now, out of nowhere, he has been pictured next to Tottenham new-boy James Maddison, with the duo training alongside each other.

Rice posted a picture of the two on his Instagram Story with the message: “My broo!”

Maddison reposted the same picture on his Story on Instagram just a few minutes later.

Photo by Eddie Keogh – The FA/The FA via Getty Images

TBR View:

Rice and Maddison know each other very well having spent a lot of time together while playing for England. They appear to be good friends too.

Next season, however, they will be on opposite sides of one of the biggest rivalries in English football – Arsenal vs Tottenham.

Spurs fans should be really pleased with the signing of Maddison. He is exactly what they need, and if things go to plan, he will fire them back to the top four.

Arsenal signing Declan Rice, on the other hand, is a huge statement of intent. They will be on another level next season and could close the gap between themselves and Manchester City.