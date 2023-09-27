Tottenham’s Cristian Romero claims 25-year-old Man United player is the best defender in the world

Tottenham Hotspur’s Cristian Romero has now claimed that Manchester United’s Lisandro Martinez is the best defender in the world.

Romero was speaking to Prime Video Sport and was asked to rate his top five Argentinian players in the Premier League.

Photo by Mark Leech/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

The defender put Martinez at number one and proclaimed him as the best defender in the world.

Romero said: “Licha [Lisandro Martinez], who for me is by far the best defender in the world.”

Third place went to Liverpool’s Alexis Mac Allister and second spot belonged to Chelsea’s Enzo Fernandez.

Romero did pay homage to a former Spurs player in Osvaldo Ardiles in fifth place with Sergio Aguero then pipping him to fourth.

And you’d expect Spurs fans to forgive Romero for leaving out his current Argentinian teammates Giovani Lo Celso and Alejo Veliz.

Romero does have an excellent partnership with Martinez at international level, and the same can now be said at Tottenham with Micky van de Ven.

Despite the Dutchman only arriving at the club last month, the pair look like they’ve been playing together for years.

Tottenham’s Romero says Martinez is the best defender in the world

Of course, it may also be a surprise just how quick Ange Postecoglou seems to have nailed down a back four.

Pedro Porro has arguably improved more than any Spurs player under Ange and looks to have won the right-back spot.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

And on the other side, Tottenham fans are having a lot of fun watching the start of Destiny Udogie’s exciting career.

Whilst Romero might be keen to have Martinez alongside him at Tottenham, he must be really enjoying his football right now.

The 25-year-old arrived at the club in 2021 and is yet to taste much success under previous managers.

However, in this new Postecoglou era it does seem that the sky’s the limit.