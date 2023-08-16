Tottenham Hotspur are on the market to sign a new striker to replace Harry Kane, and Inter Milan’s Lautaro Martinez is still said to be on their radar.

Ange Postecoglou is in desperate need of a new number nine. Yes, both Richarlison and Son Heung-min can play there, but neither player can fill the big void Kane has left.

Spurs need a new striker, and Ben Jacobs has claimed on The Daily Briefing that they still like Martinez.

Tottenham still like Lautaro Martinez

Lautaro Martinez has been linked with a move to Tottenham for years now.

The Inter Milan star is one of the best strikers in the Serie A. He has been brilliant for them over the last few seasons, and his performances have attracted interest from various clubs from around the world.

Inter have somehow managed to keep hold of Martinez over the years, and they are adamant about not letting him leave in this window as well.

That’s according to Jacobs, who has claimed that Tottenham still really like Martinez as they look to find a replacement for Kane. But, Inter Milan have no interest in selling him this month.

He wrote: “Spurs also like Lautaro Martinez, but Inter simply don’t want to sell.”

Lionel Messi thinks he’s spectacular

Lautaro Martinez is a phenomenal striker.

The Argentine has scored 53 goals and provided 15 assists in his last two seasons for Inter Milan, and he played a huge part in helping them reach the Champions League final just a few months ago.

Martinez is a fan favourite in Milan, and Lionel Messi is a big fan of him too. The Inter Miami star raved about him in an interview a few years ago.

He said, as quoted by talkSPORT: “He’s spectacular. He has impressive qualities. You could tell he was going to be a great player and he is showing that.

“He’s very strong, really good one on one, scores a lot of goals and in the area he fights with anyone, holds it up, he can turn, scrap to win it all on his own. He has a lot of quality. He’s very complete.”