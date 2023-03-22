Tottenham would have to pay over £17m to bring in Ruben Amorim now











Ruben Amorim is reportedly interested in replacing Antonio Conte, but Tottenham Hotspur would have to pay around £17.5 million to bring him in now.

Amorim is doing an excellent job at Sporting Lisbon and recently guided the Portuguese outfit to a surprise Europa League win over Tottenham’s bitter rivals, Arsenal.

The 38-year-old is one of many names to be linked with a move to Spurs after Antonio Conte’s outburst over the weekend.

It looks likely that Conte will be leaving the club this week as Tottenham are prepared to sack him, with the possibility that Ryan Mason could step in on a temporary basis.

Yet, The Guardian reports that Amorim would be interested in making the switch to north London, but it would be an expensive move for Tottenham.

Photo by Eddie Keogh – UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

Amorim interested in Tottenham job

Amorim has admirers on the Tottenham board and would be keen on replacing Conte, according to The Guardian.

But with his release clause set at €20m (£17.5m) it could be difficult for Tottenham to prise him away from Lisbon.

However, the Portuguese boss’ clause will drop to around £13 million in the summer.

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Spurs will be very familiar with Amorim’s work at Sporting after they faced off against his side on two occasions in the Champions League this season.

He couldn’t manage to guide the Portuguese outfit through the group stages, but he does face the prospect of a Europa League quarter-final against Juventus after beating Arsenal.

After his Sporting side knocked the Gunners out of Europe, Mikel Arteta admitted that Amorim is doing an ‘incredible’ job in Portugal.

Amorim seems like an exciting option for Spurs considering the work he has done with Sporting.

But it feels highly unlikely that he would consider leaving Lisbon with plenty left to play for before the end of the season. And it’s probably even more of an unrealistic prospect that Spurs would part with over £17 million to bring him now.

Show all