Tottenham willing to treble salary of ‘extraordinary’ £47m attacking target

Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with Athletico PR’s Vitor Roque in recent months.

Back in April, one report claimed that Spurs were among the interested parties for the Brazilian forward.

As well at Tottenham, the likes of Liverpool, Chelsea, Manchester United and Arsenal are apparently in pursuit.

Photo by Heuler Andrey/Getty Images

More recently, it looked as though Spurs were set to lose out on Roque to Barcelona.

However, a new report from Mundo Deportivo has suggested that the race could become wide open again.

Obviously this could see Tottenham get another chance to sign a player they have risked missing out on.

The Spanish outlet claims that Athletico have given Barcelona a 24-hour ultimatum over a move for Roque.

The Brazilian outfit is apparently waiting for them to send over the documents needed to complete the transfer.

‘Otherwise, they will begin to contemplate other proposals,’ added the report.

Meanwhile, Tottenham ‘do not stop calling’ over a move for Roque, alongside Man United and Paris Saint-Germain.

Indeed, Spurs – and the other aforementioned suitors – are apparently willing to travel to Brazil to complete the signing.

They would all offer ‘better guarantees’ than Barca and would treble Roque’s salary, added the report.

Barca and Athletico had reportedly agreed a move worth around €55m (£47m) in total.

This is composed of a €30m initial payment, €20m in add-ons, and a €5m bonus for winning the Ballon d’Or.

Obviously if the move falls through, they may well have to go back to the drawing board with a new club.

Can Spurs land Sergio Aguero 2.0?

If Tottenham manage to sign Roque, they’d be getting themselves an outstanding talent.

He has already made 66 competitive senior appearances for Athletico, registering 22 goals and nine assists.

Meanwhile, the ‘extraordinary‘ forward’s tally with Brazil’s Under-20s reads 11 games, six goals.

Scouting outlet Breaking the Lines recently compared Roque to Sergio Aguero and Carlos Tevez.

‘From the title of the article (Vitor Roque: The New Aguero?), I guess you can tell where this is going,’ they wrote.

‘The player that I mostly look at when I see Vitor Roque is Sergio Aguero. The ability to finish in various different ways, the frame, the physique.

Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images

‘The only thing that could arguably even make him a little better is the fact that Vitor is faster and has much more work rate.

‘But then again it has to be noted Aguero had a couple of knee injuries when at Atletico and then at City that definitely affected him.’

The fact the Barca deal apparently has a Ballon d’Or clause says a lot about Roque’s outstanding potential.