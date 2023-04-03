Tottenham will make another move to sign Marc Guehi this summer











Tottenham will make another attempt to try and sign Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi this summer, according to reports.

Guehi has been on Tottenham’s radar for the last two windows and the Daily Mail is reporting that Spurs will once again move for the England man this summer.

Labelled a ‘brilliant‘ defender by Forest manager Steve Cooper, Palace paid £18m for Guehi.

Tottenham have been on the lookout for a top defender for a number of windows now. The signing of Cristian Romero has shown that top defenders can make a difference.

When Antonio Conte was in charge, the name of Alessandro Bastoni kept cropping up alongside Guehi.

But with Conte now gone, the idea of signing Bastoni will seem further away. Guehi, then, seems a more realistic option and Palace might well be tempted to cash in if the money is right.

Further, with Palace still in the mix to be relegated, Spurs will be half hoping they drop down so that the sale of Guehi is effectively forced.

Guehi has been a consistent performer for the Eagles ever since signing. His performances have even led to a call by England and he’s likely to be in contention to feature in Euro 2024.

TBR’s View: Guehi a good signing for Spurs

Tottenham will be rebuilding again this summer no matter what happens. A new manager will likely be in charge and a whole raft of new names will be mentioned in terms of transfer targets.

Marc Guehi is one that makes sense. He is a top young defender with PL experience behind him already. The next step for Guehi is to go to a side challenging for Europe and Spurs could be that step.

Palace will likely demand big money. But Spurs will need to spend again come the summer and Guehi could well be within reach.